Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 49,650 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 108,752 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,090.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $4,002,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $1,511,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,916 shares of company stock worth $6,487,228. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $133.44. The stock had a trading volume of 183,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $131.73. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.93 and a twelve month high of $156.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

