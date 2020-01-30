Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 900,129 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,135 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 900,129 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 207,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,311. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

