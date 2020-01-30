More Coin Market Cap Achieves $69,996.00 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One More Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $69,996.00 and $288.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, More Coin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.11 or 0.03119027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00195102 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00122803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Token Trading

More Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

