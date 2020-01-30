Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,628 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $53.68 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.