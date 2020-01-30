Morgan Stanley Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $85.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ambarella from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.89.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,391. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 1.23. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $36.68 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,440 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $193,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,478,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 641 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $36,094.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,558.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,808 shares of company stock valued at $724,919. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 115.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.