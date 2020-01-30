Morgan Stanley Upgrades 3i Group (LON:III) to “Overweight”

3i Group (LON:III) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 950 ($12.50). Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.71) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get 3i Group alerts:

LON:III opened at GBX 1,120.50 ($14.74) on Thursday. 3i Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,189 ($15.64). The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,100.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.09.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.