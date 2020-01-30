Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a media sentiment score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Morneau Shepell’s analysis:

MSI stock traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, reaching C$34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,053. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.49. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$26.09 and a 12-month high of C$35.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$223.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morneau Shepell’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Morneau Shepell Company Profile

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

