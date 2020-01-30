Morpheus Labs (MITX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $129,051.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $1.63 million and $129,051.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 31% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.