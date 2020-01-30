Moss Coin Hits One Day Volume of $574,913.00 (MOC)

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Kyber Network and BCEX. Moss Coin has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $574,913.00 worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Moss Coin

Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,390,132 tokens. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog. The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland.

Buying and Selling Moss Coin

Moss Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Kyber Network and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

