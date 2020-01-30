Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $182.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.