MS International (LON:MSI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about MS International (LON:MSI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MS International earned a news impact score of 0.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

MS International stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 177.50 ($2.33). 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 189.08. MS International has a 52 week low of GBX 156.20 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.90 ($2.93). The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 million and a P/E ratio of 32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Get MS International alerts:

MS International (LON:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. MS International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

About MS International

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.