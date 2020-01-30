Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Msci had a net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 243.52%. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,049. Msci has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $293.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Msci alerts:

In other Msci news, Director Benjamin F. Dupont sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,873 shares of company stock valued at $13,567,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.78.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.