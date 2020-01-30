MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 14,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days. Currently, 33.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,434,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,460,000 after purchasing an additional 146,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,610,000 after acquiring an additional 97,415 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,978,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 341,350 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after acquiring an additional 158,311 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MSG Networks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.