Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) One Day Volume Hits $17.91 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $106.99 million and $17.91 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $550.39 or 0.05811124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00128684 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034332 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 107,557,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,268,346 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

