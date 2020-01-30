Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

MUR traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.14.

Several research firms recently commented on MUR. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Howard Weil downgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

