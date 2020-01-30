Murphy Oil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,995 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,401% compared to the typical daily volume of 466 put options.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,996. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $492,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 5.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 647.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.