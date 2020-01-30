MyBit Hits Market Capitalization of $98,075.00 (MYB)

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. MyBit has a total market cap of $98,075.00 and $3,305.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyBit has traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar. One MyBit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyBit Token Profile

MyBit’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,906,948 tokens. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp. MyBit’s official website is mybit.io. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyBit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

