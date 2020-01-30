MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. MyWish has a total market cap of $158,567.00 and $419.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Cryptopia and IDEX.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Profile

MyWish launched on August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,797,323 tokens. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

