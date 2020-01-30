Namecoin Price Up 11.1% This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $8,681.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00005919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Bitsane.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,502.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.13 or 0.04141864 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00700678 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000444 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000172 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Bitsane, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, WEX, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.