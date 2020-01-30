NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 5.0% in January

NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of NanoVibronix stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. NanoVibronix has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of -0.47.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 558.98% and a negative net margin of 1,166.60%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoVibronix will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.