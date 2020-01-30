National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$97.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$121.29.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$123.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$120.44. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$107.54 and a 12-month high of C$127.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,772.60. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.79, for a total transaction of C$395,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,822.46.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.