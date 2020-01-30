National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NFG stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 845,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $41.34 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

