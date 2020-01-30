National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.99. 845,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.43%.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

