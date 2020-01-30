National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 867,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,083. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $293.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.