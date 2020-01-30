National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in National Grid by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in National Grid by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in National Grid by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Grid by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $66.30 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.