National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in National Instruments by 4.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 4.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in National Instruments by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NATI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.38. 8,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,518. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.63.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

