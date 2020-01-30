National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NATI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 488,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,409. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

