National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.

NATI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. 488,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,409. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.63. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.88.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

