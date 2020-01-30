National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV opened at $20.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

