NativeCoin Market Cap Tops $3.92 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $194,187.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NativeCoin has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin’s total supply is 22,624,944 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

NativeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

