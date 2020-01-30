Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) vs. Nexeon Medsystems (NASDAQ:NXNN) Head to Head Contrast

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) and Nexeon Medsystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeon Medsystems has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natus Medical and Nexeon Medsystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $530.89 million 2.04 -$22.93 million $1.42 22.39 Nexeon Medsystems $3.30 million 0.96 -$2.17 million N/A N/A

Nexeon Medsystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Natus Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon Medsystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Natus Medical and Nexeon Medsystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexeon Medsystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and Nexeon Medsystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -4.71% 10.43% 6.48% Nexeon Medsystems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Natus Medical beats Nexeon Medsystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About Nexeon Medsystems

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

