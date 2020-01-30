Natus Medical (NTUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NTUS opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. Natus Medical has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

