NavCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $98,840.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $6.49 million and approximately $98,840.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00001018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003779 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 68.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007921 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037260 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,231,547 coins. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Bittrex, Poloniex, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

