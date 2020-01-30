Nebula AI One Day Volume Reaches $9.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $661,629.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.41 or 0.05610135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025220 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128636 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016348 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033967 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,884,515,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

