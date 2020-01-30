Nectar Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $7.50, $33.94 and $32.15. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $6.16 million and $423.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00047973 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00068062 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,333.68 or 0.99728494 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00057944 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

