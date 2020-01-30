Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

FB stock traded down $14.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.19. The company had a trading volume of 35,120,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average of $195.39. Facebook has a one year low of $145.70 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $596.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 625,751 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Facebook by 41.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 447,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

