Negative Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Nike (NYSE:NKE) Share Price

Headlines about Nike (NYSE:NKE) have trended negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nike earned a news impact score of -2.59 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the footwear maker an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Nike’s analysis:

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE opened at $99.84 on Thursday. Nike has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.