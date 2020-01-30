NEM (XEM) Price Hits $0.0425 on Top Exchanges

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, NEM has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $382.17 million and $28.11 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Zaif, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, CoinTiger, Zaif, OKEx, COSS, Indodax, B2BX, Iquant, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Binance, Kuna, Huobi, Coinbe, Livecoin, Exrates, Liquid, HitBTC, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinsuper, Kryptono, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX and Koineks. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

