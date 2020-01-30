NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Holdings Increased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up about 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $140,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NESTLE S A/S during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $111.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.23. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.