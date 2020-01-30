Nestree Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Nestree has a total market cap of $1.38 million and $104,718.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Nestree token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046878 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00067945 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,458.27 or 1.00104964 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000735 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057588 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001389 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,051,319 tokens. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

