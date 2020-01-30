Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UEPS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,074. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

