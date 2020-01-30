Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. On average, analysts expect Net 1 UEPS Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UEPS opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of research firms have commented on UEPS. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

