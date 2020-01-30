NetApp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,755 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,032% compared to the average volume of 1,392 put options.

NTAP traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.42. 88,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NetApp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after buying an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NetApp by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NetApp by 56.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus raised their price target on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.24.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

