Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $390.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $343.16 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $330.48 and its 200 day moving average is $305.80. The company has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

