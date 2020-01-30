Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Media Impact Score of 0.67

News headlines about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a media sentiment score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Netflix stock opened at $343.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $330.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.80. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

