Netrum (NTR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $169.00

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Netrum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Netrum has a total market capitalization of $77,792.00 and $169.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netrum has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Netrum alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005230 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002723 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (CRYPTO:NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Netrum

Netrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.