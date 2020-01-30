NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.51-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NTCT traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.92. 1,293,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,805. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Downing sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $140,965.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,764.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

