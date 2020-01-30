Neumark Market Capitalization Tops $4.77 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $4.77 million and $4,553.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neumark token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BitBay, HitBTC and Liqui.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neumark Profile

Neumark was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 72,072,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,532,925 tokens. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

