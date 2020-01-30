Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81,501.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,501.00 and approximately $24,526.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $547.70 or 0.05755583 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025317 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00128675 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016182 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033702 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

NUSD is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

