Neutral Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Stock Price

Media stories about Rio2 (CVE:RIO) have trended neutral recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio2 earned a news impact score of 0.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Rio2 stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.41. 116,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,565. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. Rio2 has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a current ratio of 27.68, a quick ratio of 27.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$0.93 target price on Rio2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mackie set a C$1.00 target price on Rio2 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 owns a 100% interest in the Fenix Gold Project as a result of its business combination with Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation. The Fenix Gold Project is located in Chile’s Atacama Region (Copiapo). Rio2 also has the right and option to acquire all rights and interests in seven gold exploration prospects totaling approximately 19,000 hectares in Peru.

